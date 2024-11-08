First Generation Week 2024: Celebrating La Salle’s Trailblazers

This November, La Salle University proudly honors National First-Generation College Student Day (Nov. 8) with a week of activities from November 11-14. A first-generation college student is a pioneer in their family; they are a student whose parent(s) or guardian(s) have never completed a bachelor’s degree in the United States.

With 168 first-gen students, plus faculty and staff who share this identity, the week is dedicated to celebrating their accomplishments and raising awareness of the barriers they often overcome. First Generation Week not only honors these individuals but also aims to build a supportive community around their unique journey.

Events:

First Gen Donut and Coffee Stop

Monday, November 11, 9–11 a.m., Union Lobby

Start the week with coffee, donuts, and a warm welcome! Connect with fellow first-gen students to kick off First Gen Week.

Building Your Career Path Block by Block

Tuesday, November 12, 12–1:30 p.m., Union Lobby

Get hands-on guidance in building your professional journey. Explore resources tailored to first-gen students and take the next steps on your career path.

Heart to Heart Message of Gratitude

Wednesday, November 13, 12–1:30 p.m., Union Lobby

Pause to reflect on your journey. Write postcards to those who have supported you, whether family, friends, or mentors, and show gratitude for their encouragement.

Bear-y First Gen Celebration!

Thursday, November 14, 12:30–2 p.m., Union Ballroom

This fun-filled event is the highlight of the week! Build your own custom bear, test your knowledge with trivia, and enjoy a cozy cup of hot cocoa. Don’t miss this chance to relax, celebrate, and connect with others in the first-gen community.

Photo Spotlight

To celebrate first-gen students, faculty, and staff, we’re putting together a special photo spotlight slideshow. Students can submit their photo, class year, major, and why they’re proud to be first-gen, while faculty and staff are encouraged to share a college photo, current position, and a piece of advice. Send your submission by noon on Nov. 12 to firstyear@lasalle.edu to be included.