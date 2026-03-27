Former Explorer student-athletes honored

Joe Ryan, ‘69, Tom Filer, ‘78, and Tom Bonk, ‘84, all former Explorer student-athletes, will be inducted into the Philadelphia City All Stars Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame on April 16.

Chartered in 1962, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame is the only community-based hall of fame in the United States. Comprised of 29 chartered chapters across the state that serve over 300 communities, the chapters honor great athletes, administrators, coaches, and sports-related professionals each year.

Joe Ryan, ’69.

Ryan, inducted into La Salle’s Hall of Athletes in 2022, is one of the top runners in La Salle’s men’s cross country program. He was a three-time All-Mid-Atlantic Conference selection, a three-time All-Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America honoree, and was named All-American in 1968. He set school records in three separate events and was named team captain for La Salle’s distance-medley relay team in 1969. After graduating, Ryan had a highly-acclaimed 16-year coaching career at Philadelphia Textile. Ryan continues to pay it forward to the cross country and track and field world, officiating countless meets in the Philadelphia area and NCAA National Championships in three NCAA Divisions and acting as chief official at Penn Relays. Ryan also served on La Salle’s Alumni Association Board of Directors.

“I am humbled and thrilled to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame,” Ryan said.

Filer played baseball for the Explorers from 1975-78, with six recorded wins in 1977. After graduating from La Salle, Filer had a successful 10-year career in Major League Baseball, pitching for the Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, and the New York Mets between 1982 and 1992. Filer moved to coaching after his professional career, working with teams including the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tom Bonk, ’84.

Bonk, also a baseball player, was inducted into La Salle’s Hall of Athletes in 2001. At the time of his induction, his batting average was an Explorer record. He batted in 131 runs during his La Salle career, with 149 hits and 22 homers. He was named Honorable Mention NCAA All-American and First Team All-East Region in 1981 and 1982 respectively, and an All-ECC selection in 1981 and 1982.

“It’s an honor to be inducted into the Pennsylvania Sport Hall of Fame – Philadelphia City All Star Chapter,” Bonk said. “I’m also excited that three of the 10 2026 inductees are Explorers! Joining an exceptional group of La Salle Explorers already in the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame!”

-Naomi Thomas