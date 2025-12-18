Frank Mosca, Ph.D., named as Dean of La Salle University’s School of Arts and Sciences  

La Salle University is proud to announce that Frank Mosca, Ph.D., will serve as the new dean for the School of Arts and Sciences, with his tenure beginning January 5, 2026. Dean Mosca has been serving as interim dean of the school since November 2023 and will continue to bring his commitment and dedication to La Salle, its students, and the School of Arts and Sciences in his new position.

Dean Mosca joined La Salle as an assistant professor of education in 1999. In his nearly 30 years at the university, he has acted as chair of the Education Department, director of the elementary/special education program, director of the graduate education program, director of the De La Salle Institute for Teaching and Learning, and, most recently, interim dean.

“Dr. Mosca has a long and valuable history with La Salle, and it is with great pleasure that I announce that he has been named Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Cameron Wesson, Ph.D., said. “He has provided exceptional leadership to the School of Arts and Sciences during his time as interim dean, and I am confident he will continue to lead the school with great focus.”

“I am grateful to Provost Wesson for this opportunity,” Dean Mosca said. “La Salle is a very special place, and I am excited to continue the work that ensures the School of Arts and Sciences evolves and is seen as a vibrant part of our students’ educational journey.”

Dean Mosca holds a Ph.D. and M.S. in special education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and has research published in several education journals. Before joining La Salle, Dean Mosca held assistant professor and co-director roles at The George Washington University, as well as classroom teaching positions in Madison, Wisconsin and Gloversville, New York.