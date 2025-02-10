From high school sweethearts to La Soulmates

While Diego, ’83, and Linda, ’83, Calderin met before coming to La Salle, their love soared at 20th and Olney. As two first-generation students, it was the generosity of a Christian Brothers scholarship that allowed them to attend La Salle. They are so grateful for that opportunity and have made La Salle a family affair, as their daughter, Monica, received her MBA in 2015 and their grandson, Aiden, attends Explorer victories at the new John E. Glaser Arena!

Tell us a little about how you first met (and how you “found each other” at La Salle).

We originally met at Cardinal Dougherty High School in a religion class and went to our senior prom together. By graduation, we had both decided to attend La Salle. Although Diego was a commuter and Linda lived on campus, we both participated in Greek life and made lifelong friends. Shortly after graduation, we both landed jobs near Philly and a year later we married and decided to experience the rest of our lives together!

How does La Salle continue to connect you today?

La Salle continues to play a central role in our lives and our family. Diego served on the Board of Trustees for a decade, while our daughter Monica received her MBA from La Salle. We frequently attend and support the annual Charter Dinner and participate in other award ceremonies on and off campus. Our grandson Aiden also gets to experience the thrill of a La Salle men’s basketball victory courtesy of our season ticket plan at the beautiful, new Glaser Arena!

As I can tell from your photo, La Salle has become a family affair! What does it mean for you to share your La Salle experience and the values you got here with your family?

Our children learned from an early age the importance of higher education and serving the common good. The Christian Brothers are role models for education, brotherly love, and charity which we have endeavored to emulate in our own lives.

Why do you find it important to give back to La Salle through philanthropy?

Both of us were the first in our family to attend college, and it was through the generosity of a Christian Brothers scholarship that we were both able to attend La Salle, and we are forever grateful to have been given this opportunity. Since many of La Salle’s students are also first-generation, we feel it is important to pay this forward for future generations of Lasallians. We support the mission of the Christian Brothers: to serve others through education. We are proud of our alma mater and will continue to support La Salle University.