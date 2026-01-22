From the lab to law enforcement 

Chemistry major Giovanna Lorenzo, ’27, found the perfect formula for achieving her future goals.

Her education at La Salle, combined with a long-standing passion for science and a growing interest in forensic investigation, means Lorenzo feels prepared for a future career in law enforcement and forensic science.

While La Salle’s Chemistry program helped bolster Lorenzo’s interest in science, her love for the topic began at a young age.

“Science has always been a subject I was drawn to since I was a little girl,” she said.

While she once envisioned a future as a marine biologist, everything changed when she took chemistry in high school. It quickly became her favorite subject, along with anatomy, and solidified her decision to major in chemistry in college. Conversations with family and friends, along with her interest in shows like Law & Order: SVU and NCIS, helped her decide on pursuing a career as a forensic scientist and detective, ideally working in a special victims unit to advocate for those in need.

She was drawn to La Salle for its tight-knit community and the opportunity to build close relationships with professors. From the start, Lorenzo valued being part of an environment that encourages personal connections both inside and outside the classroom. That sense of belonging has only grown through her involvement on campus.

Giovanna Lorenzo, ’27, (third from left) with members of the La Salle University Dance Team.

Lorenzo is deeply engaged in student life and is a leader across multiple organizations. She is a member of the La Salle Dance Team and the Organization of Latin American Students (OLAS), serves as treasurer of the Chymian Society, and represents the dance team as a Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) representative. Through these roles, she has expanded her social and professional network while creating a strong sense of community on campus.

Being part of the dance team has provided one of her favorite experiences as an Explorer.

“Dancing with my team on the court is one of my favorite parts, but also bonding beforehand and hyping each other up,” she said. “It boosts our energy and confidence.”

She added that the dance team has become a source of joy and support, especially on challenging days. Monthly team bonding activities help strengthen communication and connections both on and off the court, making practices and games especially meaningful.

In the classroom, Lorenzo’s academic experience has brought both rewards and challenges. She credits the Chemistry program with helping her develop essential skills such as critical thinking, organization, scheduling, independence, and the ability to adapt when faced with unexpected challenges. She values the accessibility and encouragement of her professors, noting that she feels comfortable approaching them with any questions.

Giovanna Lorenzo, ’27 (second from left) in the lab at La Salle University.

Lorenzo’s time in the lab has given her a hands-on learning experience using advanced scientific equipment, including an H NMR spectrometer to analyze hydrogen positioning within compounds, an IR spectrometer to identify molecular groups through peak analysis, and a UV-Vis spectrometer to measure how compounds absorb or transmit light. These experiences have strengthened her technical skills and reinforced her interest in forensic science.

Looking ahead, Lorenzo plans to attend the police academy after graduation to help her gain professional experience and work toward becoming a detective. Eventually, she’d like to pursue a master’s degree in forensic science and inorganic chemistry.

She credits La Salle with providing an environment that offers opportunities to network, develop communication skills, and gain hands-on laboratory experience—all skills that are preparing her for the next step.

Most importantly, Lorenzo says her time at La Salle has allowed her to be herself. For incoming freshmen and prospective students, she offers advice grounded in her own personal experience.

“Don’t be afraid to talk with people,” Lorenzo said. “I was shy at first and scared to ask questions, but we’re all on the same path. Being out there and not being afraid will help you in the future.”

-Brandi Camp, ’26