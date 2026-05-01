Growing culturally and thinking critically

For Dang Nguyen, ‘26, La Salle University has become the place where he learnt not only about his profession, but also about himself.

“I learned that I am less hesitant to speak up, I am less hesitant to give out my ideas, and I learned to believe in myself,” he said.

As an international student from Vietnam, his first day on campus was also his first day in the U.S. Being able to study abroad was a goal of his and with the University’s approachable size and Lasallian Catholic values, as well as a recommendation from his sister, Tran Nguyen, ’22, who graduated from the Nursing Program, the institution was appealing.

Like his sister, Dang had an interest in healthcare. He quickly discovered that following in her footsteps as a nursing major would open a lot of doors to gaining a variety of experiences from hands-on patient care and research projects. A bachelor’s degree in nursing would also be a good foundation for any additional education Dang may want to pursue in the future.

“I realized the whole potential of a nursing career, and I just love it so far,” he said.

Throughout his time as an undergraduate, Dang has taken advantage of every experience.

“I think, especially as a nursing student, it is very crucial for you to have real-world experience before you graduate,” he said. “It’s kind of mandatory for you to know what you are stepping into because the lecture, the didactic classes are not giving you a whole picture of what you encounter in a clinical setting or in a real-world setting. So, I try to vary my clinical and internship experiences.”

To bolster his knowledge, Dang has worked as a student nursing assistant with the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and as an intern with Independence Blue Cross in a primary care setting.

Both locations provided different lessons for Dang. The hospital setting allowed him to work with a variety of different departments including geriatrics, oncology, and cardiology, while the clinic focused on primary care, sexually transmitted infections testing, opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, and preventative care. Both internships provided a different look at healthcare, and the different populations that nurses can help.

He’s also been able to delve into research as well through the support of La Salle’s nursing faculty and the Honors Program. Dang was connected to Jillian Pintye, ’07, a La Salle alumna, through Professor Emerita Mary Wilby, Ph.D., MSN, CRNP, ANP-BC, R.N. The alumna, who works at the University of Washington, Seattle was working on a project about nursing and HIV prevention. He was able to spend a spring break in Seattle, shadowing the alumna and learning more about her process and the research. During this process, Dang received advising on the project from Kristen Overbaugh Ph.D., RN, ACNS-BC, a La Salle associate professor of nursing.

He said being exposed to research and its processes was an eye-opening experience and made him more interested in doing similar work in the future.

Dang is hopeful that he can work as a bedside nurse following graduation to provide a direct impact on patients and sharpen his skillset. He’d also like to return to school to earn another credential and gain more research experience.

The Honors Program has added a whole other layer to his educational experience. He said being challenged academically has served him well to not only grow professionally through his nursing classes but to grow culturally and think critically about world issues and topics. His Honors Programs studies have helped make him a “global citizen.”

Outside of the classroom, Dang found community through the De La Salle Chapel Choir. His involvement has allowed him to grow as a singer and gain performance experience at various events. During the Undergraduate Commencement ceremony on May 9, Dang will perform the “The Star-Spangled Banner” with fellow choral member Abigail Griswold ’26.

He’s also participated in on-campus student jobs and in a two-week service trip to the Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn., where he was able to learn more about the Christian Brothers, Lasallian values, and social justice.

La Salle’s welcoming and supportive environment is an integral part of why Dang has enjoyed his time here. Being able to always spot a friendly face on campus, engage in dialogue during classes, and receive mentorship from faculty are just some of the things that have stood out as an advantage of being an Explorer.

This environment has been extremely helpful for an international student who has been able to ask for help and find guidance when needed.

For those just starting their La Salle journey, Dang suggests taking “advantage of everything La Salle has to offer.”

— Meg Ryan, M.A. ’24