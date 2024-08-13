Susan Rothwell, ’86 (center)

La Salle University and the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics were excited to welcome three former student-athletes to an exclusive group, as Susan Rothwell, ‘86, (women’s swimming & diving), Sean Connors-McBride, ‘07, (men’s swimming & diving), and Ryan Richter ‘10, (men’s soccer) comprised the Hall of Athletes Class of 2024.

The class was inducted into the Hall of Athletes at a ceremony on campus inside the Edward J., ‘63, and Darlene P. Fierko Atrium in Founders’ Hall on April 20, 2024.

Rothwell (née Fricker) was a standout in the swimming pool for the Explorers over four seasons. A Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion in the 100 and 200 backstroke in 1983–84, she also earned gold as a part of three relay teams: The 200 and 400 medley relay, and the 200 free relay.

Sean Connors-McBride, ’07 (back left)

Upon graduation, Rothwell held or was a part of six school records: the 200 individual medley, the 100 back, the 200 back, the 200 free relay, the 200 medley relay and the 400 medley relay.

Another outstanding swimmer at La Salle, Connors-McBride won five individual Atlantic 10 titles during his career. He won the 500 freestyle gold at the 2004 A-10 Championship, then followed that up with a win in the 200 butterfly in 2005.

As a junior, he won the 200 butterfly for the second-straight year and also added a gold medal as a member of the 800 freestyle relay. As a senior, he concluded a personal three-peat in the 200 butterfly.

Ryan Richter, ’10 (back left)

A 2010 graduate of La Salle, Richter was an Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team selection as a freshman on the men’s soccer team after scoring five goals and registering two assists. Two years later, he picked up NSCAA All-Region and Philadelphia Soccer Six Player of the Year accolades after compiling seven goals and seven assists.

Richter rounded out his standout career in style, earning Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year and A-10 Student-Athlete of the Year honors after scoring a team-high 14 goals and 30 points. Richter, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Union in the 2010 MLS Draft, closed his career sixth all-time in career goals (28) and seventh in points (69).