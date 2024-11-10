Homecoming Weekend 2024

No matter how far Explorers travel, they can always find their way back home. Homecoming Weekend was a chance for all Explorers to return to La Salle and unite as an Explorer family. Perfect fall weather was the backdrop for a homecoming weekend that featured activities on the quad for all ages, a young alumni happy hour, Breakfast with the Brothers, a sweep for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and so much more!

Stash Graham, ’05, MBA ’07 the John J. Finley, ’24 Award winner