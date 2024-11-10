Homecoming Weekend 2024

Explorers from all years returned to campus to celebrate, reunite with friends, and show their La Salle spirit.
No matter how far Explorers travel, they can always find their way back home. Homecoming Weekend was a chance for all Explorers to return to La Salle and unite as an Explorer family. Perfect fall weather was the backdrop for a homecoming weekend that featured activities on the quad for all ages, a young alumni happy hour, Breakfast with the Brothers, a sweep for the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and so much more!