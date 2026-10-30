Honoring the memory

For Jim Anagnos, ’90, paying it forward is important.

A first-generation student and graduate of La Salle University’s English program, Anagnos is thankful for the financial assistance he received as an undergraduate student, support that made college accessible.

His time at 20th and Olney gave him the opportunity to receive an education rooted in the Catholic faith and Lasallian mission, something he was familiar with from his time at Calvert Hall College, a Lasallian high school. This foundation set him up for success later in life when he attended The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law and began a successful career as a lawyer.

Today, Anagnos is an attorney in the Office of the General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. He continues to stay connected with his alma mater in a multitude of ways, most recently through the establishment of The Constantine and Ioanna Anagnos Endowed Scholarship, an annual partial-tuition scholarship awarded to La Salle undergraduate students or prospective students enrolled in the School of Arts and Sciences who have strong academic credentials and demonstrated financial need.

The name of the scholarship is in honor of his late parents, who were instrumental in supporting him throughout his academic and professional career.

Continue reading to learn more about Anagnos and the impact La Salle continues to have on him today.

This Q&A was edited for clarity and conciseness.

What initially brought you to La Salle?

J.A.: I attended Calvert Hall College, the Lasallian high school in Towson, Md. During my senior year, I was applying to colleges in Maryland, intending to stay close to home. Br. Rene Sterner, FSC, ’59, who served as the school’s principal and was my speech and debate coach, encouraged/arm-twisted me into applying to La Salle: “Do it, and let me know once you have!,” he said. Fortunately, I listened to him.

Is there a favorite memory that stands out to you from your time on campus?

J.A.: There are too many favorite memories to narrow down to one. Generally, the friendships forged with professors and classmates—many of which continue to this day—stand out from my time on campus.

How has La Salle’s mission of faith, service, and community shaped your career?

J.A.: I’ve been an attorney for three decades. I’ve devoted my entire legal career to public service, initially as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Maryland and, for the past twenty years, as an attorney in the Office of the General Counsel for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Why do you find it important to give back to La Salle through your endowed scholarship, and to help the next generation of Explorers be known for more?

J.A.: Because the generations of Explorers before me made it possible for me to attend La Salle. Through their generosity, I was fortunate to receive financial assistance, which covered a portion of my tuition. It is important to me to do what I can to see that the next generation of Explorers is provided with as many, if not more, opportunities that many alumni received to attend La Salle. I also wanted to recognize my parents by endowing a scholarship in their memory. Even though neither graduated from college, both understood the importance of education and made considerable financial sacrifices to ensure that I could attend two wonderful Lasallian institutions. As my wife, Jennifer, likes to say, “Without the Brothers, who knows where you’d be?” She’s right!

Any final thoughts?

J.A.: My time as a La Salle alumnus has been as fulfilling as my four years as a student. I had the honor of serving a term on the Alumni Board of Directors, and I remain engaged by attending alumni events in Washington, D.C., as well as on campus when time permits. I encourage all alumni to stay connected to our alma mater.