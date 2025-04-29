How a La Salle student is shaping AI and the future of tech

From excelling in competitive programming to groundbreaking AI research, Nigist Legesse, ‘25, exemplifies determination, perseverance, and academic excellence.

An international student from Ethiopia, Legesse has built a strong academic and professional career at La Salle University. Majoring in computer science and information technology with a minor in mathematics, she has excelled in coursework, research, leadership, and multiple work-study positions while maintaining a demanding schedule to graduate early and save money.

Wanting to maximize her opportunities, Legesse has consistently taken 18-credit semesters while working multiple jobs and participating in extracurricular activities. Her dedication to academic excellence has earned her a place on the Dean’s List every semester from fall 2022 to fall 2024, as well as earning the prestigious Eleanor Waldron Memorial Scholarship for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Throughout her time at La Salle, Legesse has made significant contributions in the field of artificial intelligence and computational social choice. Under the guidance of professor Timothy Highley, Ph.D., she conducted research on AI-driven voting mechanisms and entered their project into the 2024 Computational Social Choice Competition (COMPSOC) at the International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (IJCAI) in Jeju Island, South Korea. She won first place, further solidifying her reputation as an outstanding researcher.

In addition to her research accomplishments, Legesse has also excelled in competitive programming. In November 2024, she led her team to victory in the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Mid-Atlantic Division 2, marking the first time La Salle students had won in this category. Reflecting on the win, she expressed pride in their achievement while remaining motivated to compete at even higher levels in the future.

“Winning was an incredible moment for our team, and it showed what we’re capable of. Now, we’re setting our sights even higher,” she said.

Beyond her academic and research achievements, Legesse has played an instrumental role in fostering a strong coding community at La Salle. As president of the Computer Science Club, she introduced weekly coding practice sessions, which helped prepare students for programming competitions and encouraged broader student engagement in tech-related events. Her leadership extended beyond club activities as she took on the role of a student instructor in both fall 2023 and fall 2024, mentoring peers in complex computer science topics and helping them navigate challenging coursework.

Legesse’s professional experience at La Salle has been equally impressive. Since January 2023, she has worked as a math and computer science tutor, providing academic support to fellow students. In April 2023, she joined the IT Helpdesk, assisting students and faculty with technical issues. Her passion for teaching and mentoring led her to become a student instructor, guiding students through advanced coursework in two separate semesters. Additionally, she worked as a student researcher during both the summer of 2023 and summer of 2024, expanding her expertise in AI applications and computational social choice.

As she looks ahead, Legesse remains committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and research. With multiple accolades and achievements under her belt, she hopes to further explore artificial intelligence and contribute to innovative solutions in computational problem-solving. She encourages students to take advantage of every opportunity available to them, emphasizing that balancing school, work, and research is challenging but immensely rewarding.

“Start early, take advantage of every opportunity, and don’t be afraid to push yourself,” she advises. “The experience and skills you gain are invaluable.”

– Rafiga Imanova, MBA ‘25