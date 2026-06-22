In memoriam: Bill Wine

Bill Wine, known as one of the “Founding Fathers” of La Salle University’s Communication Department, passed away on June 14, 2026.

Wine taught in the department from 1979 until his retirement in 2015.

In addition to teaching at La Salle, Wine was a KYW Newsradio and Fox 29 movie critic. Wine joined the KYW team in 2001 and spent 17 years on the airwaves, offering his weekly takes on the latest movies.

He also served as Fox 29’s film critic, where he won three Emmy Awards and saw his work published in the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Village Voice.

Individuals who would like to honor Bill Wine with a gift may do so online by clicking the following link and following the prompts to make a memorial gift: www.lasalle.edu/give.