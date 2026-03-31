In memoriam: Dr. Aloysius “Al” Ballisty, Ph.D.

Dr. Aloysious “Al” Ballisty, Ph.D., an adjunct faculty member at La Salle University from 1971 to 2021 passed away on February 26, 2026, after a courageous battle with polycythemia vera surrounded by his loving family.

As an instructor in the education and philosophy programs, Ballisty was an intellectual who was loved by and inspired many. He was always there to provide guidance, comfort, and a listening ear.

His connection to La Salle extended beyond the classroom. He married Anne (Craig) on July 22, 1972, at the Chapel of La Salle University. They enjoyed a loving marriage of more than 53 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Bede the Venerable Church.

Individuals who would like to honor Dr. Al Ballisty, Ph.D., with a gift may do so online by clicking the following link and following the prompts to make a memorial gift: www.lasalle.edu/give.