In memoriam: Dr. Jane Turk

Dr. Jane Turk, Emeritus Faculty member at La Salle University, passed away on Saturday, December 13, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Turk worked at La Salle as a full-time faculty member from 1980 to 2015 and then continued as an adjunct until 2019. Dr. Turk was an Assistant Professor in the Mathematics and Computer Sciences Department. Known for her expertise in algorithms, programming languages, and computer ethics, she inspired generations of students with her rigorous yet compassionate teaching style. Her courses, including “Theory of Algorithms” and “The Digital Person,” emphasized both technical mastery and the social responsibilities of computing.

Beyond the classroom, Dr. Turk was a respected voice on privacy and technology ethics, delivering lectures on topics such as “Privacy and National Security after September 11.” She co-authored influential work advocating for the integration of ethical issues into computer literacy education. She will be remembered for her intellectual curiosity, dedication to her students, and unwavering commitment to integrity in technology.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or educational initiatives supporting women in STEM.

