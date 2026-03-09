In memoriam: Dr. Maribel “Pidge” W. Molyneaux, Ph.D., ’80

Dr. Maribel “Pidge” W. Molyneaux, Ph.D. ‘80, passed away on March 5, 2026.

After graduating from La Salle University, Pidge received her Doctorate degree in English from the University of Pennsylvania in 1988. Over the course of her 26-year career as a Professor in the English Department at La Salle University, Pidge had a profound influence on the lives of countless students and her many colleagues. She maintained relationships with her most beloved students and colleagues long after they had graduated and she had retired.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Planned Parenthood of Pennsylvania or the National Museum of the American Indian would be appreciated.

