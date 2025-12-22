In memoriam: Dr. Stephen Andrilli

It is with great sadness that La Salle University shares that Stephen Andrilli, Ph.D., emeritus faculty member, passed away on Monday, November 10, 2025.

Dr. Andrilli has been a member of La Salle University’s Mathematics and Computer Science Department since 1980. He graduated as a mathematics major and physics minor from La Salle, serving as President of La Salle’s Math Club in his senior year. He completed a master’s degree and a doctorate – the latter on finite group theory, on the uniqueness of the O’Nan simple sporadic group – at Rutgers University.

Since 1996, Dr. Andrilli supervised La Salle’s mathematics-education programs (undergraduate and graduate) each spring, and “shepherded” over 80 student-teachers / supervised-teachers during their student-teaching / supervised-teaching semester.

Dr. Andrilli taught a wide variety of courses, mostly mathematics-related, but also, in computer science. His favorite courses (and main interests) were History of Mathematics, Modern Geometries, Linear Algebra and Abstract Algebra. His most unusual offering was an Honors Course based on Douglas Hofstadter’s classic “Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid” in which he wove together Gödel’s Undecidability Theorem, the art of M.C. Escher, the music of J.S. Bach, the “Alice” works by Lewis Carroll, and the pioneer computer work of Charles Babbage and Alan Turing. He was awarded the Lindback Award in 1990 for distinguished teaching.

Dr. Andrilli is the beloved husband of 47 years to Ene (nee Annast). Cherished brother of Carol Strosser, Patricia Kempczynski and Barbara (Thomas) Parkes. Loving uncle of Cynthia Francis Strosser, Christina Phillips, Madeleine (Nick) Iaquinto, and Nicholas Parkes. Dear great-uncle of Francine, Ariston, Olivia and Eliana. Cherished son of the late Francis and Leatrice (nee Caponigro) Andrilli.

Individuals who would like to honor Dr. Andrilli with a gift may do so online by clicking the following link and following the prompts to make a memorial gift: www.lasalle.edu/give.