In memoriam: Dr. Steven “Steve” Ian Meisel

It is with great sadness that La Salle University shares the passing of Steven “Steve” Ian Meisel, Ph.D., an emeritus faculty member, on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Dr. Meisel had been a member of La Salle University’s Management and Leadership Department since 1981, most recently teaching in the Spring 2025 semester.

Dr. Meisel was dedicated to teaching experiential management education, having taught a wide variety of courses. His favorite courses, and main interests, included organizational behavior, management skill development, power and influence, conflict resolution, negotiation, and organizational/interpersonal communication. Dr. Meisel provided creative and engaging learning experiences at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, always mixing theory and practice with collaborative exercises.

A true Lasallian, Dr. Meisel most enjoyed being in the classroom amongst his students.

Dr. Meisel was Past President and a former Fellow of the Eastern Academy of Management. He co-founded and was a long-time programming committee member of the Mid-Atlantic Organizational Behavior Teaching Conference (MOBTC), now in its 40th year. Dr. Meisel also enjoyed being a consultant to numerous corporations and non-profit organizations. Dr. Meisel created and conducted executive education seminars in the areas of organizational change, negotiation, and conflict management.

He graduated with a B.S. in Psychology from West Chester University. He completed both his master’s and doctoral degrees in Group Dynamics/Organizational Psychology from Temple University.