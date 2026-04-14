In memoriam: John “Duke” Gola, ‘57

John “Duke” M. Gola ‘57, of Normandy Farms Estates, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 28, 2026, at the age of 91.

Duke graduated from North Catholic High School in 1953, where he excelled in baseball, basketball, and was vice president of his graduating class. He then went on to La Salle College, where he played basketball and was on the 1955 team that reached the NCAA finals. He graduated with a degree in accounting.

Duke began his professional career with RCA in the microfilm division, then moved on to sales at Kodak before joining Albert M. Greenfield Company in commercial real estate sales. He went on to become a successful entrepreneur and owner of The John M. Gola Company, a full-service commercial real estate company.

He was a golf enthusiast and avid player, always enjoying the time he spent on the course. He also valued spending time with family, friends, and loved ones in Stone Harbor, Nj., along with playing volleyball and relaxing on the beach. Later in life, he was a member of the billiards team at Normandy Farm Estates.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory and recognition of his kidney donation to his son Michael may be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 or online here.

Individuals who would like to honor John “Duke” Gola, ‘57, with a gift may do so online by clicking the following link and following the prompts to make a memorial gift: www.lasalle.edu/give.