In memoriam: John “Jackie” Moore

Former La Salle University basketball player John “Jackie” Moore passed away on Thursday, April 9, at the age of 93.

Moore helped the La Salle men’s basketball team to the 1952 NIT Championship after averaging 9.2 points per game and 12.6 rebounds per game. The following season, he averaged 11.3 ppg. and 11.6 rpg. to help the Explorers back to the NIT. His 12.1 rpg. average is second in program history behind Tom Gola. La Salle posted a 50-10 record during his two seasons on the court.

He was the first Black men’s basketball player at La Salle.

Moore went on to play in the NBA with the Syracuse Nationals, Milwaukee Hawks, and Philadelphia Warriors, becoming the first Black player to appear in a game in Warriors history on February 15, 1955. He helped Philadelphia win the 1956 NBA title.

A Philadelphia native, he is a member of the La Salle Hall of Athletes and Overbrook High School Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his daughters Felicienne Moore and Raushanah Qadree Muhsin (Luftee Muhsin), grandchildren Nasir Qadree (Chloe Louvouezo Qadree), Saquan Qadree, and Naomi Crowder, and great-grandchildren Nyla Collins, Zaire Louvouezo Qadree and Myel Gebreyohannes.

Individuals who would like to honor Jackie Moore with a gift to university athletics, can do so by making a gift to the Explorer Athletic Excellence Fund.