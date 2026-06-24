In memoriam: Robert Masucci, ‘61 

Robert Masucci, ‘61, passed away on June 19, 2026, with his loving family by his side.

Masucci was a graduate of La Salle College as an accounting major and later served two terms as a member of the Board of Trustees, including a stint as chair of the Finance Committee. He built a distinguished career in accounting and management, serving on various boards of universities and public companies and eventually acquired Barclay Brand. He enjoyed consulting and mentoring many of his children’s friends who operated their own businesses.

Masucci lived life on his own terms. He loved his late wife, Irene, his books, history, and reading the Wall Street Journal. He would often reflect on his love of family, American patriotism, the art of business, and the many blessings he had along the way.

Instead of flowers, the Masucci family asked that Robert is honored by performing a simple act of kindness.

Individuals who would like to honor Robert Masucci, ‘61, with a gift may do so online by clicking the following link and following the prompts to make a memorial gift: www.lasalle.edu/give.