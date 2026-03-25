In Memoriam

Anthony (Tony) J. Nocella, ’66, whose generosity was felt at La Salle University and beyond, passed away on Jan. 29, 2026. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Tony’s time at La Salle’s night school, interspersed with time serving in the U.S. Air Force, set the trajectory for an illustrious and successful career working at companies including American Medicorp and the Philadelphia Saving Fund Society (PSFS). Throughout his life, Tony, along with his wife of over 50 years, Ruth, lived by the idea that what goes around comes around, giving back to over 30 nonprofits in Philadelphia, where Tony and Ruth raised their two daughters and son, and Houston, where the couple lived together. La Salle has and will continue to feel the impact of Tony’s, a two-time DeAngelis Award recipient, generosity both through his contributions on the Council of President’s Associates and the Board of Trustees and through the opportunities the Nocella family have created for Explorers with their decades-long donor contributions, the Anthony J., ’66, and Ruth Nocella Endowed Scholarship, and the Anthony J., ’66, and Ruth Nocella Student Success Initiative.

Learn more about the Nocella’s relationship with La Salle.