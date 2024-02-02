Internship Spotlight: School of Arts and Sciences

Aidan Brandt, ’25

Communication major

Internship: Cast Member, Walt Disney World

What initially interested you in this internship/job?

I have always loved Disney ever since I was a kid, so to be given a chance to be a part of the company through the Disney College Program was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

What is your day-to-day like?

My day-to-day consists of working with iconic Disney characters and helping them to make memories that the guests will hold on to for a lifetime. I will help prepare autograph books, take pictures, and otherwise get the guests ready and excited to meet different Disney friends.

How does your La Salle education help with your responsibilities?

La Salle University’s education showed me how to properly manage my time and has given me professional and interpersonal communication skills I use everyday, both at work and while living at the Disney College Program housing. La Salle also showed me that in order to achieve your dreams, you have to go outside the classroom (and sometimes the campus itself) and find that dream yourself.

How will this experience help when applying for other roles in your desired field?

The Walt Disney Company is a massive organization with connections in several media outlets. As a communication major and performer, I would love to use this program to further my personal skills as well as open some doors that could lead to a career with Disney.