IT Leadership Award Recipient “a true Lasallian”

When looking at the criteria for La Salle University’s IT Leadership Award, Noel Abejo, MBA ‘05, is a perfect fit.

“Noel Abejo is a true Lasallian,” Margaret McCoey, ‘79, director of the graduate programs in computer information science and information technology leadership at La Salle, said. “The IT Leadership award accentuates the recipient’s Lasallian values as well as the technical contributions. Noel’s work with National Association of Asian American Professionals, as well as contributions to local community initiatives showcases the true meaning of this award.”

The award is given out annually, and recipients are selected by the Advisory Board of the Computer Science Programs at La Salle University using five criteria:

They’ve made a positive impact on business, government, education and/or society through information technology,

They’ve made a significant contribution to the community through information technology leadership,

They have supported creativity and originality in the field,

They’ve demonstrated a commitment to Lasallian values,

They have served as an outstanding example to all students who hope to work in the industry.

Abejo checks all the boxes.

“I was pleasantly surprised and honored when I was contacted about the IT Leadership Award,” he said. “La Salle University is a well-respected institution, and I am very honored and proud to receive this recognition.”

He has more than 35 years of experience in IT management and leadership, most recently as a digital product owner managing projects on agile teams at Wells Fargo, a company where he has held various roles during a nearly 25-year tenure.

After earning his bachelor’s degree in information systems from Widener University, Abejo turned to La Salle for his graduate education. He credits his time at 20th and Olney with helping to build the foundations that have guided him in his career.

“I attended La Salle (starting in) 1999 and graduated in 2005,” the computer information science master’s graduate said. “The program helped me stay ahead of the technology at the time and the coursework included project management, IT governance, and business strategy, all of which prepared me for executive decision-making.”

Abejo’s achievements don’t stop in the corporate world. He’s also made significant contributions to the Philadelphia community. He serves as the chief of staff at the National Association of Asian American Professionals of Philadelphia and is a board member of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia. At Wells Fargo, he served as vice president of the employee impact team, overseeing volunteers at the organization.

As well as recognition from his alma mater, Abejo has also been recognized on a regional and national level. In 2022, he was awarded the GPCVC Distinguished Corporate Volunteer Award from the Mayor’s Office of Civic Engagement and Volunteer Service, presented by then Philadelphia Mayor James Kenney. In 2025, he received the President of the United States Lifetime Achievement Award from AmeriCorps and the Office of the President of the United States, in recognition of over 5,000 hours of volunteer service.

For anyone hoping to achieve all that he has, Abejo’s advice to students was simple.

“Find a mentor that can help guide your career and get insight on trends and future technology,” he said. “Build a network, form long-lasting relationships, and collaborate. Most of all, continue to learn!”

–Naomi Thomas

Learn more about the IT Leadership Awards and register to attend the award presentation on November 6th here. Registration is open until November 3rd.