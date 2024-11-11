It’s never too late

It took Andy Stutzman, M.S. ’06, 10 years to return to the classroom to get his master’s in computer science. A gradute from Moody Bible Institute in 1995 with a B.A. in communications studies, Stutzman began his career at The College of New Jersey in 1997 where he used his self-taught computer repair and web development skills to direct a team of computer science students “who built web tools like Google Forms before they existed and enterprise level systems that were used for almost 15 years,” he told the audience at La Salle University’s IT Leadership Awards on Nov. 7, 2024.

Left to right: Andy Stutzman, M.S. ’06, and Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D.

It was at TCNJ that he put his hesitancy aside and attend La Salle where he would earn an M.S. in computer information science in 2006.

“I have to admit that I cheated,” Stutzman said. “I waited 10 years before pursuing my graduate degree. By that time, I was already an IT manager with several years of web development and database management under my belt. However, the idea of going back to school scared me to death.”

Stutzman is currently executive director of Next Century Cities, an organization that works with over 230 member municipalities across the country to provide support on tech policy issues around broadband access and affordability, consumer protections, digital discrimination, and digital equity.

“It is an honor and a pleasure to award this to Andy,” Assistant Professor and Graduate Program Director Margaret McCoey, ’79, said. “His work in technology shows we have many paths to pave and giving back is the best way to do it. We’re very proud of Andy and his contributions to the technology fields

The IT Leadership Award is presented annually to recognize an outstanding individual who has made a positive impact in the advancement of information technology and a significant contribution to the community. The recipient supports creativity and originality in information technology and a commitment to traditional Lasallian values. Award recipients are chosen by members of the Advisory Board of the Computer Science Programs at La Salle University.

Prior to his time at Next Century Cities, Stutzman led the digital equity initiatives at Drexel University from 2012 to 2023 that included the development of a Digital Navigator program for Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) outreach, digital skills development, and computer refurbishing and distribution. As the former chair of the Technology Learning Collaborative, he helped transform the digital equity coalition into a nonprofit organization.

Stutzman credits former Associate Professor Raymond Kirsch, Ph.D., ’72, and the late Professor Stephen A. Longo, Ph.D., ’65, for their mentoring.

“I want to emphasize that it wasn’t just the degree that I appreciate, but also the faculty that encouraged me and provided the confidence I needed to carry on,” he said of his studies at La Salle.

Unfortunately, Next Century Cities, will be sunsetting in December 2024 due to lack funding. So, when he began to craft his remarks for the IT Leadership Award, he started asking himself, “What will create next?”

He challenged the audience as well.

“I ask of all of you, in your careers, how can you use your skills to build something that is positive, creative, and brings more light to this world?” Stutzman asked. “There’s so much darkness out there and constant talk of tearing things down or taking things away. We need more people to create hope and provide inspiration for the generations to come. What are you going to create?”

In addition to the IT Leadership Award, current students were presented with scholarships:

Philadelphia Society for Information Management (PHISIM) Scholarship Award

Joel Benevnour, ’25

This award is presented as part of the work from the Philanthropic sister to the Philadelphia Society for Information Management chapter PHISIM is a bridge to the community for Philadelphia area Information Technology leaders. The non-profit organization that focuses on charitable activities that involve Information Technology funded by the Philadelphia chapter of the Society for Information Management International and its members. Each year the organization sponsors scholarships for academic institutions who have membership in SIM. The institution is asked to nominate the student one student who is a rising Junior who has high academic records, financial need and volunteer service which demonstrates leadership.

Angela Harris Scholarship

Ricco Little, ‘26

The Angela Harris scholarship is a generous grant sponsored by namesake Angela Harris, M.S. ’08, who is devoted to paving the way for people to excel in technology. To move this interest forward, she established the Angela Harris scholarship for diverse students with financial need.

Longo Scholarship

Marko Doroch, ‘26

The Dr. S. Longo Endowed scholarship was established by the CSC Advisory board in conjunction with a generous contribution by Dr. Joanne Bechta-Dugan, Ph.D., ’80. Bechta-Dugan presented this funding to continue to honor the work and legacy of Dr. Longo. The board continues to enhance this fund through donations from the IT Leadership Award. Candidates for this award are CSC or IT students. The list is reviewed by faculty for academic performance and financial need.