Journeying from Türkiye to La Salle’s Counseling Program

For many international students, pursuing higher education abroad is a journey filled with excitement, challenges, and discovery. La Salle University graduate student Aycan Badal, ’27, embodies this experience. Originally from Ankara, Türkiye, Badal is the only international student in her department as she pursues a master’s degree in professional clinical counseling in the Psychology Department. Her decision to study at La Salle was driven by a desire to challenge herself in a new academic environment while gaining the skills needed to support others through counseling.

Badal’s academic journey began with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, in Girne American University, in North Cyprus. As a child, she was always fascinated by understanding why people behaved the way they did. She enjoyed observing interactions, trying to comprehend others’ emotions, and helping her friends navigate their struggles. Growing up in an environment where emotional well-being was valued, she became increasingly interested in mental health. Her early passion for working with children also played a significant role in shaping her career aspirations. This aspired Badal to become a therapist, and when the time came to further her education, she sought a program that emphasized both multiculturalism and student support.

“I applied to La Salle because I found it to be very multicultural-focused,” she explained. “I also liked what the faculty focused on, and the strong support system for students was an important factor for me.”

As she completes her first year, at La Salle, Badal has already found immense value in her coursework. One of her favorite classes so far has been Counseling Lab I, taught by Professor Gregory Roth, Ph.D. This course provided her with hands-on experience through role-playing exercises, allowing her to practice both as a counselor and a client in a controlled setting.

“It was my first professional experience in a therapy session, and it was incredibly beneficial,” she shared. She is also currently enrolled in Human Development, Introduction to Counseling, and Systematic Thinking, which have given her a deeper understanding of ethical practices and professional counseling techniques.

Badal’s journey to Philadelphia was not a direct one. Nearly three years ago, she first came to the U.S. through an exchange cultural program. This experience allowed her to improve her English skills while immersing herself in American culture. She lived in South New Jersey before deciding to pursue her master’s degree locally, a transition made smoother by her familiarity with Philadelphia.

“I loved Philadelphia for its multicultural environment and all the opportunities it offers,” she said. “One of my friends was already studying at La Salle and highly recommended it. After doing my research and speaking with a faculty member, I was convinced this was the right place for me.”

Although moving away from home is never easy, Badal has found comfort in Philadelphia’s diversity.

“I love the restaurants here—there’s food from all over the world. And I enjoy visiting museums and exploring the city,” she shared.

As a commuter student living about 30 minutes from campus, Badal is still adjusting to student life at La Salle.

“I recently started studying at the library more often, and I really enjoy it,” she said. “With the warmer weather approaching, I’d love to spend more time on campus.”

Having experienced the challenges of studying abroad firsthand, Badal offers words of encouragement to other international students considering a similar path. She emphasized the importance of keeping an open mind, embracing new opportunities, and building connections with classmates and faculty. As she continues her studies, she looks forward to gaining more clinical experience and preparing for the next steps in her career.

Reflecting on her journey so far, she shared: “Trust yourself. Education in the U.S. can be tough compared to your home country, but keeping an open mind and embracing new opportunities is key. Don’t be afraid to meet new people and immerse yourself in the experience.”

– Rafiga Imanova, MBS ’25