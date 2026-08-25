La Salle Baseball returns to 20th and Olney

Along with debuting new athletic teams during the 2025-26 academic year, La Salle welcomed back Baseball to DeVincent Field.

The team saw success throughout its returning season. The Explorers opened with a sweep at home against University of Maryland Eastern Shore and earned their first A-10 win since 2021 when they defeated Davidson College, 8-2.

The Explorers had two first team All A-10 selections in Chase Swain, ’26, and Rueben Livingston, ’27, while finishing the year with a 15-11 mark at home.