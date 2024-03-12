La Salle communication student utilizing skills as Florida Press Association intern

John Freeman, ’24, thought he’d be spending most of his time at La Salle in McCarthy Stadium.

The Bowie, Md., native first set his sights on the University as a men’s soccer team recruit. However, when playing for the team didn’t work out, Freeman still felt like he’d be comfortable at 20th and Olney in its tight-knit, diverse community.

A high-quality education was also a priority for Freeman who was impressed by the University’s communication department.

“I came to La Salle first and foremost for my education,” he said.

Now as a communication major and sports management minor, Freeman has been able to combine his love for sports and arts through his journalistic work. He’s become the sports editor of the student newspaper The Collegian and a member of La Salle TV.

The student media experience has allowed Freeman to be more involved on campus, write about topics he enjoys, and hone his journalism skills.

“The Collegian has given me a platform to write about what’s going on,” he said.

Inside the classroom, Freeman said he’s learned a lot from knowledgeable faculty teaching courses on topics like media law, production, and media industry. He’s not only been given a foundation, but in-depth information on the topics and accessible professors to work through any questions or concerns.

Recently, Freeman began interning for the Florida Press Association (FPA). The organization supports the state’s news organizations through education, promotion, and legal advocacy.

The internship opportunity has given Freeman an up-close and personal look at media law through working with the FPA’s lawyer to track legislation and contact members of the Florida House of Representatives. He also assists with student internship recruitment for the various publications represented by the FPA.

“I’ve been able to learn about the newspaper business,” Freeman said of the experience.



While becoming a sports reporter has always been a dream for Freeman, he said he’s open to career options like working in sports marketing, sports law, or becoming a sports agent.

“Talk to John for a few minutes, and you know he’s going places,” said Brother Gerard Molyneaux, F.S.C., Ph.D., communication professor emeritus. “In getting his internship, he has compiled an outstanding professional network. In working for the Florida Press Association, he has tested both the journalistic and legislative waters, and demonstrated his rare research and reporting skills. He is salivating to get to a newsroom, and the pages of the Washington Post or New York Times lie just ahead.”

—Meg Ryan