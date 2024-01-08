La Salle community mourns the passing of Brother Miguel Campos, F.S.C.

Br. Miguel was one of the foremost scholars on De La Salle’s legacy and Lasallian spirituality. A native of Guantanamo, Cuba, Br. Miguel served on the faculty in many schools, colleges, and other centers of education including La Salle University.

He taught at the University from 1975 to 1978 and again from 1991 to 1998. While at La Salle, he co-founded the Bilingual Undergraduate Studies for Collegiate Advancement (BUSCA) program, a four-semester associate of arts degree program. Bilingual students in the program receive support from faculty and staff to develop their foundational knowledge, improve their academic and language skills, deepen their intellectual curiosity, and increase their self-confidence. Classes are offered at night and BUSCA graduates can transfer their credits toward a bachelor’s degree at La Salle. The program is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

“Brother Miguel’s influence has been transformative everywhere he has served. At the University, Brother Miguel’s influence is evident in the BUSCA program, which has created life-changing opportunities for students for 30 years,” Brother Michael J. McGinniss, F.S.C., La Salle University student advisor to the University Honors Program, professor, and president emeritus, said. “The University’s multi-dimensional approach to Lasallian mission got its start in Brother Miguel’s collaborations in the early 2000’s in what was then the Office for Mission Integration. Those are visible, institutional results of Brother Miguel’s vision, talent and hard work. Maybe less visible are the countless individuals—students and colleagues–whose lives he has influenced by the faith, hope and love that seemed to radiate from his eyes and smile. I suspect that Brother Miguel, an exemplary son of Saint La Salle, most valued those individual relationships and transformations.”

Brother Miguel Campos, F.S.C.

From 2008-2012 Br. Miguel was the distinguished professor for the Lasallian Mission and worked closely with Ray Ricci, A.F.S.C. ’67, former special assistant to the president for Mission Integration, and Margaret McGuinness, Ph.D., professor emeritus, in the Office for Mission Integration. He authored, edited, or co-edited multiple volumes, facilitated innumerable conferences and retreats around the world, on Lasallian heritage and spirituality, and religious education. From 2000-2007, he served in Rome on the Institute’s General Council. He received an honorary degree from La Salle University in 2006.

In reflecting on his decision to become and remain a Brother he relayed to Lisa Jarvinen, Ph.D., associate provost for academic affairs, who was doing an oral history, “The initial question of Brother Pablo [Enrique Pizarro] was so existentially powerful. The moment of my crisis…and he asked me, ‘what are you going to do with your life?’ I think that question has carried me through many transitions…I never thought of leaving…This is my vocation, this is my place in history.”

In recognition of Br. Miguel and Ricci’s lifelong impact, the University hosted the Campos–Ricci Mission Seminars from 2017 to 2019 as a recurrent space for mission-informed professional development focused on Lasallian themes and concerns. The four seminars were periodic occasions open to all faculty, staff, administrators, and doctoral students for topical presentations and conversation.

Please visit https://www.fscdena.org/2024/01/04/brother-miguel-campos-fsc/ for much more on the inspiring life and contributions of Br. Miguel.