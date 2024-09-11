La Salle earns gold seal from ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, ramps up voter education efforts
September 11, 2024
The University is hosting a series of panel discussions, talks, events, and voter engagement initiatives in the lead up to the 2024 Presidential election.
With the 2024 presidential election quickly approaching, La Salle University is engaging the campus community through a series of panel discussions, talks, events, and voter engagement initiatives.
La Salle’s past nonpartisan democratic engagement efforts were recognized on Sept. 10 by ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN). La Salle‘s was cited for fostering high levels of student voter engagement in the 2022 midterm elections. This is the third-straight election cycle that La Salle has received a gold seal, reflecting its commitment to ensuring that nonpartisan democratic engagement is a defining feature of campus life.
Throughout the fall, the campus community is encouraged to attend events geared towards civic engagement:
Tuesday, Sept. 10 Presidential Debate Watch Party 8:30–11:30 p.m., Dan Rodden Theatre
Join members of the La Salle community to watch the presidential debate in real time. Starting at 8:30 p.m. we will gather to watch the Presidential debate followed by a Q & A. Light refreshments will be served.
Monday, Sept. 16 Congress to Campus Reception 4–6 p.m., Connelly Library
Congress to Campus provides college students with a unique civic education by engaging them in dialogue with bipartisan teams of former members of Congress, congressional staff, and American diplomats. Join us as we welcome to campus former U.S. Representatives Brian Baird (D-WA) and Mike Bishop (R-MI) for an informal meet and greet.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 National Voter Registration Day Noon–2 p.m., Voter Registration Tables at Various Locations on Campus
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to celebrating our democracy. There will be a number of tables across campus where students, faculty, and staff can register to vote or check their voter registration status and polling location.
Constitution Day: “Is the Constitution Color Blind” Panel Discussion 12:30–1:45 p.m., Holroyd Atrium
Join Assistant Professor Mark Thomas, Ph.D., Professor Miguel Glatzer, Ph.D., Professor and Chair Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D., and Adjunct Faculty Nicholas Staffieri, J.D., as they discuss whether or not the Constitution is color blind.
Congress to Campus: Bipartisan Breakdown: Making Government Work for You 6–8 p.m., Founders’ Hall Auditorium
All are invited to join an interactive Q&A with a bipartisan team of lawmakers from the Congress to Campus program: former U.S. Representatives Brian Baird (D-WA) and Mike Bishop (R-MI). They will offer an inside look at the impact of polarization and public opinion on governing and strategies for restoring trust in institutions and leaders.