La Salle earns gold seal from ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, ramps up voter education efforts

With the 2024 presidential election quickly approaching, La Salle University is engaging the campus community through a series of panel discussions, talks, events, and voter engagement initiatives.

La Salle’s past nonpartisan democratic engagement efforts were recognized on Sept. 10 by ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge (ALL IN). La Salle ‘s was cited for fostering high levels of student voter engagement in the 2022 midterm elections. This is the third-straight election cycle that La Salle has received a gold seal, reflecting its commitment to ensuring that nonpartisan democratic engagement is a defining feature of campus life.

Throughout the fall, the campus community is encouraged to attend events geared towards civic engagement:



Tuesday, Sept. 10

Presidential Debate Watch Party

8:30–11:30 p.m., Dan Rodden Theatre