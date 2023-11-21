La Salle enters international partnership with fellow Lasallian university in the Philippines 

La Salle University is collaborating with a fellow Lasallian university through a memo of understanding (MOU) to form an international partnership benefitting students and faculty with academic opportunities.

The MOU with De La Salle Lipa, located in Lipa, Batangas, Philippines, will provide various educational experiences, including academic and exchange programs for students as well as faculty development, immersion, and research opportunities.

“This collaboration between La Salle University and De La Salle Lipa provides our students and faculty with new opportunities to continue to grow as global learners and researchers,” La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “The partnerships we are creating with our fellow Lasallian institutions will continue to bolster the academic rigor and world-class opportunities our University provides.”

Creating bold, sustainable international partnerships is a building block of Ascend 2023-2028, the University’s five-year strategic plan that was announced in May 2023. Included among the pillars are goals to:

Foster and support a portfolio of global initiatives;

Cultivate a global community by preparing students for their roles as global citizens and promoting the appreciation of different cultures and multiple perspectives; and

Develop sustainable strategic collaborations with international partners, including Lasallian institutions.

President Allen and De La Salle Lipa President Br. Edmundo Fernandez, FSC, both commemorated the agreement through a document signing in late October.

—Meg Ryan