La Salle expands degree offerings

La Salle University is launching its newest academic offering: the Bachelor of Science in aviation administration. This innovative program, enrolling its first cohort for fall 2025, is designed to prepare students for leadership roles in one of the world’s most dynamic and essential industries.

The aviation industry is a cornerstone of global transportation and technological advancement. By choosing a career in aviation administration, students embark on a path that combines strategic management, operational efficiency, and safety oversight.

“The sky is not the limit, but it is just the beginning for students enrolling in this transformative new program,” Madjid Tavana, Ph.D., professor and director of the Aviation Administration program, said. “Graduates will be well-prepared to take on leadership roles in an industry essential to the global economy.”

The program offers a comprehensive curriculum that requires 120 credits, combining 80 arts and sciences, and business administration credits from La Salle with 40 aviation-specific credits from Lewis University. Students will take core aviation courses remotely through Lewis while completing liberal arts coursework in person at La Salle’s Philadelphia campus. Students in the Aviation Administration program will have the ability to participate in an on-site, residency experience at Lewis University during the program.

“Lewis University is thrilled to partner with La Salle University as we prepare students for an exciting career in aviation administration,” Christopher White, Ph.D., dean of the College of Aviation, Science, and Technology at Lewis University, said.

Lewis, located in Romeoville, Ill., is renowned for its excellence in aviation education and ranks among the top aviation schools in the U.S. Many of its aviation programs are certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“The partnership with Lewis University allows us to offer our students a program that combines La Salle’s commitment to a liberal arts education with the specialized expertise of a premier aviation institution,” Tavana said.

Aviation administration professionals must be adept at managing complex operations while ensuring profitability and safety within the highly regulated aviation sector. La Salle’s program is designed to address these challenges by integrating general business, analytics, and finance courses with aviation-specific management and operations coursework. This ensures that graduates not only understand the operational side of aviation but also have the business acumen to lead in this dynamic field.

Students will graduate with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills that emphasize applying business principles to aviation and be well-positioned for careers in such areas as:

Airport Management

Airline Operations

Aviation Finance

Safety and Risk Management

Government Aviation Agencies

“Our cutting-edge curriculum is designed to prepare future leaders to excel in the dynamic aviation industry,” Tavana said. “Through La Salle’s educational partnership agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory and our strong connections with NASA facilities, students gain access to groundbreaking research, state-of-the-art innovations, and unparalleled industry expertise. Graduates in the B.S. in aviation administration leave equipped with the skills, experience, and network needed to secure high-demand, well-paying careers, shaping the future of aviation.”

