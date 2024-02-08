La Salle graduate is utilizing his education as a leader at PECO

A movie inspired Doug Oliver, M.A. ’02, MBA, to pursue a career in communications.

The 1992 comedy Boomerang starred Eddie Murphy as a successful advertising executive. Oliver saw an African American man in a glamorous career and saw himself one day owning his own advertising agency.

“I don’t know if I wanted that specific job or that feeling,” he said.

The Philadelphia native ultimately decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree in journalism/mass communication from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania because of the opportunities the career would bring to be creative, work closely with others, and build something of his own.

While in his first job following graduation, Oliver decided he wanted to grow his communications toolkit even more. While his undergraduate program made him a strong writer and editor, he wanted to learn more about the mechanics of the communications industry. This led him to the strategic communications (previously known as the professional communications) graduate program at La Salle University.

“I find use for what I learned in the program in every aspect of my personal and professional life,” he said.

The program gave him a greater foundation in communication theory, persuasion, media analysis, social judgement theory, and the ability to identify and effectively speak to specific audiences. Oliver has utilized all of those academic experiences to prepare him for every job throughout his career that’s taken him to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, Philadelphia Gas Works, City of Philadelphia, and even a Philadelphia mayoral campaign.

“La Salle gave me the academic underpinnings of strategic work,” he said. “I’m doing all the things I learned in my communication classes, and I’m applying it.”

In June 2023, PECO, Pennsylvania’s largest electric and natural gas energy delivery company, announced Oliver’s appointment to senior vice president of governmental, regulatory and external affairs. This role includes leading PECO’s regulatory and legislative strategy, and the company’s community and philanthropic initiatives.