La Salle graduate now serving as Philadelphia Eagles’ director of video operations

As an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, Kevin Dougherty, ’02, found a career that allows him to support his hometown team.

The communication graduate from Philadelphia is entering his 24th season as a member of the team’s video department. He became director of video operations during the 2020 offseason and assists players and coaches in all things related to video.

Before taking on his current title, Dougherty was the video director from 2016-19. He originally joined the organization as a video intern in 2001 and was first hired as a video assistant from 2002-16.

La Salle played an integral part in Dougherty’s journey to the Eagles.

As a La Salle College High School graduate, Dougherty was quickly comfortable at 20th and Olney. He became immersed in the communication program, an industry he knew he wanted to find a career in.

Br. Gerard “Gerry” Molyneaux, F.S.C., Ph.D., professor emeritus of communication, is an active faculty member in helping Explorers secure internships and jobs. In 2001, Br. Gerry connected Dougherty with then-Video Director Mike Dougherty (no relation) to discuss the possibility of interning with the Eagles.

The rest is history.

“It’s led to a good career,” Dougherty said.

“Forty years ago, Mike Dougherty of the Eagles Video Department initiated La Salle starting an internship program there,” Br. Gerry said. “Currently, four out of six staffers are alumni of our joint program. With Kevin Dougherty in charge and with all those alums contributing, I know our students will get a great education in video production. They will also laugh a lot.”

From left to right : Kevin Dougherty ‘02, Brother Gerry, Tom Rossi ‘10, and Kevin Mahon ‘14.

The alumnus has gotten to experience multiple NFC Championships and Super Bowls with the Birds. The opportunity to travel with the team and network with people from all over the world is another perk of the job.

Dougherty said while being in-season leads to long days and busy weeks, the experiences he’s received on the sidelines make it all worthwhile.

“There are days like when you’re in a big NFC Championship game or it’s Super Bowl Sunday, those are the days where you say yourself, ‘oh, this is why it’s so cool,’” he said.

As director of video operations, Dougherty leads the team by capturing video footage of practices and games. Content is edited for team viewing, television spots, or social media.

Dougherty has also seen his role come full circle as he is the head of the video department’s internship program. Interns assist with setting up cameras during practice, providing footage for internal use and television, game day equipment set up, and general job shadowing. The organization has continued its relationship with La Salle by welcoming many interns over the years.

Maya Martin, ‘26, is a current communication student and completing her internship with the organization.

“Working with the Eagles is a dream come true,” she said. I get to work alongside my favorite football team while gaining a great digital media experience. It is so rewarding to be working alongside Kevin and other La Salle alumni as well. They support me so much in feeling comfortable in my role as an intern, and they show true Lasallian spirit and work ethic even after graduating.”

Dougherty enjoys being a mentor and providing advice to the interns. He said it’s important to find a role you’re passionate about, ask questions, work hard, and learn from the experience.

Reflecting on his La Salle experience, Dougherty is grateful for the tight-knit community and the guidance he received from the Christian Brothers and faculty members.

“To me, that’s the most rewarding part of the La Salle experience,” he said.

—Meg Ryan