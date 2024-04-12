La Salle graduate programs recognized in latest U.S. News rankings 

U.S. News & World Report ranked multiple La Salle graduate programs as part of its 2024 U.S. News Best Graduate Schools report, unveiled April 9.

The University’s part-time MBA program shot up 31 spots in the rankings.

Established in 1955, La Salle’s School of Business delivers an innovative education that prepares its students to do meaningful business. It holds accreditation by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).

AACSB is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools. AACSB accreditation is considered the highest standard of excellence in business education. Less than five percent of the 13,000 business schools globally have earned AACSB accreditation, placing La Salle’s School of Business among the leading business schools in the world.

Additionally, multiple La Salle graduate-degree programs were recognized in the most recent U.S. News national rankings of graduate schools. The University’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences’ MSN program was ranked for the first time and the DNP program also received recognition nationally.

Overall, La Salle sits within the top-half of national universities on the 2024 Best Colleges rankings published by U.S. News & World Report that was published in September 2023. The University saw significant jumps in rankings for value, social mobility, and its undergraduate nursing program.

In U.S. News’ rankings, released Sept. 18, La Salle is ranked No. 201 among national institutions. With over 430 universities ranked, this places La Salle in the top-half of all institutions ranked and No. 1 among Lasallian national institutions in the U.S. Prior to last year, La Salle was ranked among regional universities. This is its second year on the national universities list.