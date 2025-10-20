La Salle Homecoming 2025 brings Explorer spirit back to campus

Alumni from across generations will return to 20th and Olney this fall for La Salle University’s annual Homecoming Weekend, taking place November 6 to 9, 2025. The weekend offers a chance for Explorers to reconnect with friends, celebrate class reunions, and experience the spirit and tradition that define La Salle.

From milestone celebrations to basketball games and campus-wide festivities, Homecoming 2025 promises a weekend full of pride, memories, and community. Whether alumni are attending a reunion, catching a game, or enjoying the tents on the Quad, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Thursday: Honoring Leaders and Young Alumni Connections

The weekend begins on Thursday, November 6, with two special evening events.

In Holroyd Hall Atrium, La Salle will host the 21st Annual IT Leadership Award Presentation from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The event, which recognizes excellence in innovation and technology leadership, will honor this year’s recipient Noel Abejo, MBA ‘05, and is open to students, alumni, and professionals alike.

At the same time, young alumni from the Classes of 2015–2025 are invited to Peale House for the Young Alumni Happy Hour, a casual evening of drinks and reconnection. The event also includes a toast to the Class of 2015 as they celebrate their 10th Reunion.

Friday: A Night of Recognition and Reunion

The celebration continues Friday, November 7, with a milestone evening for the Class of 1975, marking their 50th Reunion. A private reception with President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., begins at 5:00 p.m. in the Union Ballroom.

At 6:00 p.m., the doors open for cocktails and conversation at the Alumni Association Awards Dinner, followed by dinner and the award presentation at 7:00 p.m. Greg Bruce, ‘MBA ‘81, dean emeritus of La Salle’s School of Business and longtime contributor to the University community, will be honored as an Explorer who exemplifies leadership, service, and the values of La Salle.

Saturday: The Heart of Homecoming

Saturday, November 8, is packed with events and campus-wide celebrations.

The day begins with Breakfast with the Christian Brothers from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the Union Ballroom, including a special toast to the Class of 2000 in honor of their 25th Reunion.

From 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the Homecoming Tents on Hansen Quad welcome alumni, students, families, and friends to the center of the action. The event features food trucks, drinks, games, and more. Entry is free, with food and drink available for purchase.

Sigma Phi Lambda will be celebrating its 90th Reunion with special programming in the Union Music Room and Hansen Quad, including an exclusive bar and time to reconnect.

The afternoon brings fans to John E. Glaser arena for a women’s and men’s basketball doubleheader. Watch women’s basketball vs. Saint Francis at noon followed by men’s basketball vs. Monmouth at 3:30 p.m.

Following the men’s game, a special Family Mass will be held in the De La Salle Chapel, offering a moment of reflection and community to close the day.

Sunday: Closing in Community

The weekend wraps up on Sunday, November 9, with a final Family Mass at 10:00 a.m. in the De La Salle Chapel. This peaceful gathering offers a meaningful conclusion to a weekend full of celebration and connection.

Learn more about and RSVP for Homecoming events here.

-Brandi Camp, ’26