La Salle honors 2025 Distinguished Lasallian Educators

As part of its annual Mission and Heritage Week celebration, La Salle University proudly recognized two outstanding members of its community with 2025 Distinguished Lasallian Educator Awards on April 9, 2025—an annual honor that acknowledges faculty and staff who embody the Lasallian values of education, inclusion, service, and community.

“In honor of Mission & Heritage week and what has become a warm and heartfelt tradition, we are blessed as a La Salle University community to honor faculty and staff members with the Distinguished Lasallian Educator Award,” said Alisa Macksey, vice president for mission, diversity, and inclusion. “This moment affords us an opportunity to recognize one staff member and one faculty member who both convey a deep dedication to La Salle University’s mission and core values as well as the legacy of Saint John Baptist de La Salle.”

This year’s honorees were Daniel S. “Reg” Kim, lead student success coach and lecturer in the Department of Religion and Theology, and Kelly Daily, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of the Communication and Expressive Arts Department.

With nearly two decades of experience in higher education, Kim has built a career around mentoring and guiding students through their academic and personal growth. Since joining La Salle, he has become a key advocate for first-year student success, both in the classroom and through his role as a student success coach.

“I do feel a strong urge to say today that it is my understanding of being distinguished in the Lasallian sense is actually more about becoming undistinguished. Undistinguished is part of our educational mission,” Kim said in his acceptance remarks. “I become a mutual partner with my students as they speak and engage with me, and I give them the space to be the experts of their own lives.”

Students have felt that impact deeply. One student wrote, “This staff member consistently goes above and beyond for their students and is always someone they can rely on… I am grateful to them for believing in me and always being there when I needed support!”

Kim’s approach to education reflects the Lasallian principle of “together and by association,” building relationships rooted in mutual respect and shared growth. His dedication to fostering these connections has made him a mentor and advocate whose influence goes far beyond the classroom.

Daily was recognized for creating a supportive, inclusive, and empowering environment for her students and colleagues. She has been a faculty member in Communication since 2014, teaching in both the undergraduate and graduate programs, and has served as chair for the past three years. She teaches courses in persuasion, media, research, and writing, and her scholarship focuses on health communication and encouraging people to engage in positive health behaviors.

“We often talk about the Lasallian values of quality education, respect, and inclusivity, and concern for social justice,” Daily said. “The value that I have come to appreciate the most as a member of this Lasallian community is care…I know that as we look ahead, those values of kindness and care will remain at the forefront of our lives. To be honored with this award for the values that drew me to this community is deeply meaningful to me.”

One student wrote, “They had a perfect balance between challenging us academically and creating a classroom environment that felt safe and welcoming… They teach lessons that go beyond academics. They have influenced how I tackle difficulties in the workplace.”

In both word and action, Dr. Daily models the Lasallian spirit of holistic education—uplifting others with empathy, insight, and commitment to justice.

“I want to offer my congratulations to Kelly and Reg. They really embody everything that is important and what matters to us as a community,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said reflecting on the significance of the awards and the impact of this year’s recipients. “As a community we are known for being kind, caring, and offering personal experiences. Each and every one of us in our own ways, in our departments, is really good at what we do and that’s what separates us from the pack.”

The Distinguished Lasallian Educator Award continues to serve as a reminder of the transformative power of faculty and staff who not only teach and engage but live out the University’s mission—and in doing so help to create a world rooted in compassion, justice, and respect for all.