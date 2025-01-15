La Salle hosts HS students for annual mock trial tournament 

Students from 32 area high schools, considered among the best and brightest young minds from across the region, gathered at La Salle University for the annual Blue and Gold Mock Trial Tournament on Jan. 11 and 12, 2025. Now in its 15th year, the tournament provides teams with a chance to sharpen their skills prior to scholastic conference rounds, regional, and state championships.

La Salle Mock Trial Association Planning Board

Top row L to R: Tournament Director Patrick Malloy, ‘26, President Matthew Dumagco, ‘25, and Vice President of Finance Cole Welsh, ‘26. Bottom row L to R: Vice President of Personnel Ashley Richwine, ‘27, Vice President Issa Jalloh, ‘25, Vice President of Logistics Ashley Duarte-Guerra, ‘27, and Judging Coordinator Kenny Lynch, ‘27.

The Blue and Gold Tournament originated as a fundraiser for La Salle’s Mock Trial Association, helping support its journey to collegiate-level competitions. Over the years, it has grown into a signature event that challenges students to think critically, strategize, and showcase their legal skills. Mock trial competitions simulate real court cases, with team members taking on the roles of attorneys and witnesses. Participants argue both sides of a case, demonstrating case analysis, courtroom standard practices, and persuasive skills.

“The goal of the event was to enable the students to debate with each other in a “no-harm, no-foul” environment,” Mark Thomas Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Political Science and Economics, said. “The participants were extremely enthusiastic in their roles as attorneys and witnesses. Their willingness to engage in constructive, polite debate, even though it was only playing a role in a mock environment, meets the goals of mock trial as a club, and of us, as Lasallians writ large, in building a community of critical thinkers committed to civil dialogue.”

High school students at La Salle University’s 2025 mock trial tournament.

Thomas’ praise extended to the La Salle students who made the day possible. “Our La Salle mock trial team-members did a fantastic job in organizing and running one of the largest events on campus,” Thomas said. “They learned management skills, organizational skills, and conflict resolution skills. All of these skills are critical to success in their careers, and are something we, as professors, cannot teach in the classroom. After competitive arguments and deliberations in this year’s competition, the verdict was that Roman Catholic High School took home the championship title. But all the teams, coaches, and volunteers who made the tournament a success are to be congratulated.

“The high school students were prepared, talented, and strong competitors,” La Salle University student and La Salle Mock Trial Association Tournament Director Patrick Malloy, ‘26, said. “You’ll want to watch to get a glimpse of just how much skill these tournaments take and how the kids kept their composure under pressure.”