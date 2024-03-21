La Salle hosts Sexual Assault Awareness Month events across campus 

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM). To honor and recognize survivors, La Salle is hosting a variety of events to provide the University community with education, resources, and a safe space to discuss sexual assault.

“According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women and one in 16 men will be sexually assaulted while in college. This statistic may be difficult to read, but it’s important in understanding how widespread the issue is. There is a survivor in your life, whether they’ve disclosed to you or not,” said Maggie Szeder, assistant director of sexual misconduct advocacy and education.

Awareness is one piece of the puzzle, but real change demands action. Learn about how you can make a difference in ending sexual assault at one of these April events.

Chalk Up Campus

Tuesday, April 2, 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Location: Hansen Quad

To begin Sexual Assault Awareness Month, information about sexual assault and its prevalence will be written in chalk around the Quad, along with a table that will have additional resources and information.

Cookies & Consent

Wednesday, April 3, 1–2 p.m.

Location: Union

Decorate cookies and talk about the importance of consent during this event.

Light Up the Night

Tuesday, April 9, 7 p.m.

Location: Union patio

This event is to celebrate and support survivors. Join us for a bonfire, s’mores, hot chocolate and a craft to help light up the night. This event is a safe and open space for all La Salle community members to gather.

Trivia Night

Friday, April 19, 8–10 p.m.

Location: Union food court

In partnership with Late Night La Salle, put your knowledge to the test during a Sexual Assault Awareness Month trivia night. Topics will include history, activism, sexual health, campus and community resources, and pop culture. Prizes will be awarded. Refreshments will be available.

Denim Day

Wednesday, April 24, 1–2 p.m.

Location: Union

The La Salle community is invited to take part in Denim Day by wearing denim to express solidarity with survivors. Stop by a table at the Union to take pictures with the Explorer and make a commitment to one thing you can do to end sexual violence on campus.

According to Oregon State University, “Denim Day originated from a 1999 ruling by the Italian Supreme Court overturning a rape conviction. The justices reasoned that since the survivor was wearing tight jeans when she was harmed, she must have helped the perpetrator remove her jeans, thereby implying her consent. The following day, the women legislators in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the survivor—a particularly significant show of support because jeans defied the Parliament dress code. Denim Day has since grown into a national campaign that encourages our leaders, community members, and students to wear denim to protest the misconceptions surrounding sexual violence and show their support for survivors.”

If you’ve been sexually assaulted, it’s not your fault. There are confidential, free resources available to you when you’re ready to get support: