La Salle hosts State Representative Stephen Kinsey’s Nonprofit Grant Seminar

Individuals from local nonprofit organizations gathered at La Salle University on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, to learn about available state grants and resources.

The Nonprofit Grant Seminar was hosted by State Representative Stephen Kinsey and supported by The Nonprofit Center at La Salle University.

A member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2013, Kinsey’s 201st legislative district includes La Salle and the surrounding community of 66,000-plus constituents.

“This is an ongoing series to try to help nonprofits and other organizations work together in a collaborative fashion and provide support and services to people throughout the community,” Kinsey said. “Instead of working in silos, this event presents an opportunity to learn about funding and to allow organizations to network and create synergy with the work that is taking place.”

Speakers at the event included Michael Shorr, director of the Southeast Region Office of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development; Michelle Snow, Founder of Grow with Snow; Ron Williford, president of the board of directors of The Business Center; and The Nonprofit Center’s Executive Director Kara Wentworth, P.hD., and Community Program Developer Siani Butler, ’22, MBA ’23.

During the seminar, which included almost 100 community members, Wentworth unveiled a new training program available through the Nonprofit Center—the NW Philly Technical Assistance Program. Applications at the above link close Oct. 30, 2023.

“The Nonprofit Center at La Salle is thrilled to announce a new program funded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in partnership with The Penn Injury Science Center at the University of Pennsylvania,” Wentworth said. “This program is for nonprofits right in La Salle’s neighborhood of Northwest Philadelphia who are doing work to prevent and intervene in gun violence. “

For more than 40 years, the Nonprofit Center at La Salle University has been at the forefront of strengthening nonprofits through access to consultants, tools, and resources. The NW Philly Technical Assistance Program continues that tradition through free technical assistance, free consulting, and reimbursement for participation.

“La Salle has been a great community partner since I’ve taken over this area,” said Kinsey, who will host additional community events at La Salle in October including a breakfast honoring women of Northwest Philadelphia. “There is new leadership here, and we have talked about the commitment of giving back and working with the community. La Salle is putting their ‘money where their mouth is’ and not just talking about the commitment, but they are demonstrating it by hosting events like these.”

The new program will be designed in partnership with the selected community organizations to provide the assistance that would best fit their needs.

For more information, email butlers13@lasalle.edu.

—Brian Kirschner