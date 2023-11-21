La Salle joins other Lasallian institutions to reestablish the Istituto Convitto Jesus Magister Consortium  (ICJM Consortium)

La Salle University is among seven Lasallian partner institutions coming together to reestablish the Istituto Convitto Jesus Magister Consortium (ICJM Consortium).

The original ICJM was in effect until the late 1960s and worked as a training and formation institute for the Christian Brothers of the Institute and other religious orders. In this new consortium, ICJM will be available to lay partners of the Institute.

The new ICJM Consortium will be a catechetical, formation, and professional development space for the global network of Lasallian institutions. Existing programs ranging from short-term, certificate, diploma, and advanced degrees will be identified and disseminated to the global Lasallian network.

The institutions in the partnership will provide formation and professional development programs in four areas:

Lasallian studies and formation

Leadership development

Learning and pedagogy

Formation for catechesis/catechetical supervision

ICJM will then act as a hub to streamline these programs for Brothers and laypersons to participate.

“In 1691, John Baptist de La Salle, Nicolas Vuyart and Gabriel Drolin, were faced with the future that was not too encouraging. They could have abandoned the struggling community of teachers. They could have given up entirely on this project to manage gratuitous schools for children of the artisans and the poor. But instead, they chose to invest their entire being in this endeavor. Convinced that this was God’s work. They made themselves radically available. Even if they were forced to live on bread alone,” Br. Armin Luistro, Superior General of the Institute of the Brothers of the Christian Schools, said during the signing ceremony that coincided with the anniversary of the Heroic Vow. “Dear Lasallians, to commemorate the heroic vows, made by those pioneering Lasallians 332 years ago, I am very pleased to witness today the relaunch of Instituto Convitto Jesus Magister, we call it ICJM, as a formation institute that will offer continuing learning programs for Lasallians and hopefully other educational leaders across the globe.”

Overall, ICJM hopes to bring the Lasallian network closer together through this educational collaboration.

La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D, speaks during the virtual signing event on Nov. 21, 2023.

“By joining with our fellow Lasallian institutions to provide Christian Brothers, students, faculty, and staff with professional development and educational opportunities, we are providing important international partnerships to our La Salle community,” La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “I am proud to see La Salle work alongside other institutions in our strong Lasallian network and that we are continuing to build on our Ascend strategic plan.”

The launch of the ICJM Consortium was held during a virtual signing event on Nov. 21.

Presidents from Lasallian institutions display their signed agreements for the ICJM Consortium.

La Salle University participated alongside Fratelli delle Scuole Cristiane in Rome; Universidad La Salle Bajio in León, Mexico; Universidad La Salle Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico; Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois; De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines; University of St. La Salle Bacolod in Bacolod, Philippines; and La Salle Universitat Ramon Llull in Barcelona, Spain.

—Meg Ryan