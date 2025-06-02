La Salle Names Cary A. Caro, Ph.D., as Dean of its School of Business

Cary A. Caro, Ph.D., a seasoned academic leader and educator with a passion for innovation in business education, has been named dean of La Salle University’s School of Business. Caro will begin his tenure at 20th and Olney on August 4, 2025.

“It is a privilege to welcome Dr. Cary Caro as La Salle’s dean of its School of Business,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Cameron A. Wesson, Ph.D., said. “Dr. Caro’s career reflects a deep commitment to student success, transformative academic innovation, and leadership in higher education. I am confident that Dr. Caro will enhance the academic excellence of our School of Business while bringing continued innovation to La Salle.”

Caro currently serves as professor and chair of the Division of Business at Xavier University of Louisiana, where he oversees academic programs, faculty development, strategic planning, and external partnerships for a division that serves over 350 students.

As chair of the Division of Business since 2020, Caro has led transformative initiatives that include increasing enrollment by 28%, launching new academic programs and minors, and guiding the division through a successful ACBSP accreditation reaffirmation with no conditions. He also spearheaded the development of “learn.xula.edu” to support faculty during the pandemic transition and has played a pivotal role in fostering industry partnerships, including course collaborations with Deloitte. Additionally, he oversees Xavier’s Incubator for the Entrepreneurship Center as well as the campus office for the Louisiana Small Business Development Center.

Since joining Xavier in 2011, Caro has climbed the ranks and taught a wide range of courses including International Business, Human Resource Management, Business Analytics, and Leadership in the 21st Century. His teaching excellence has been recognized through multiple award nominations and honors, including finalist positions for the ACBSP International Excellence in Teaching Award and the Norman C. Francis Excellence in Scholarship and Teaching Awards.

Caro is an active contributor to academic and professional communities, including participation in global faculty development programs through the Consortium for Minority-Serving Institutions and Community Colleges and membership in the HBCU Deans Roundtable.

Caro earned his Ph.D. and M.S. in human resource education from Louisiana State University and holds a B.S. in biological sciences from the University of Notre Dame. His doctoral research explored the long-term impact of state law enforcement training academies on officer performance.

At La Salle, Caro will create a strategic vision for the School of Business that will plan for new academic programs, enhance existing ones, increase financial resources, and elevate the School’s reputation for a quality business education. Additionally, Caro will establish and nurture relationships with alumni and our industry partners in the Delaware Valley.