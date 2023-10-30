La Salle names Mark A. Ritter, D.B.A., dean of its School of Business

La Salle University will welcome Mark A. Ritter, D.B.A., as dean of its School of Business, effective Nov. 1, 2023. Ritter has more than 30 years of experience in education, finance, and technology.

Since 2016, Ritter has served as executive in residence and lecturer in finance at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn. In addition to his work in the classroom, he has advised students regarding professional and academic considerations. At the same time, Ritter has worked at Gilded, an online physical gold trading company, since 2021. He has been responsible for implementing and managing integrated risk platforms and regulatory reporting across the global platform.

At La Salle, Ritter will create a strategic vision for the School of Business that will plan for new academic programs, enhance existing ones, increase financial resources, and elevate the School’s reputation for a quality business education. Additionally, Ritter will establish and nurture relationships with alumni and other key external stakeholders.

“We are fortunate to have found someone like Mark Ritter to lead La Salle’s School of Business,” said Shivanthi Anandan, Ph.D., Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Mark has a demonstrated resume of success and experience that will position the School and its students for growth and new opportunities.”

Ritter worked domestically and abroad in Japan, Australia, and the U.K. for some of the most recognizable names in financial services. During his nearly 20-year tenure at UBS, Ritter held several roles, including global head of credit exposure management and global head of commodities. He also spent the better half of a decade working as an independent board member of Morgan Stanley Derivative Products, Inc.

“I look forward to applying the skills I have honed throughout my career in leadership, people management, and strategic planning,” Ritter said. “La Salle University has a solid foundation for its School of Business, and I cannot wait to build on that success.”

Ritter earned his doctorate in business administration in finance from Sacred Heart University and was a fellow of the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He is currently studying at Drexel University to earn an Ed.D. in education policy.

La Salle’s School of Business offers an array of degrees and programs in accounting, business administration, business systems and analytics, finance, international business, management and leadership, and marketing. The School boasted a 100% job placement rate in 2023 for its 4-year B.S./MBA graduates and offers students business Co-Op and business leadership fellows programs.