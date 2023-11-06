La Salle President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., Named to Committee of Seventy

La Salle University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., was appointed to serve on the Committee of Seventy’s Board of Directors in October 2023. The Committee of Seventy is a nonpartisan civic leadership organization that advances representative, ethical, and effective government in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania through citizen engagement and public policy advocacy.

“I am greatly honored to be asked to serve on the Committee of Seventy, who for almost 120 years has been Philadelphia’s premiere advocacy organization for protecting democracy,” Allen said. “At La Salle University, our vision is to be not only a leading Lasallian educational institution but to prepare our students for living in a complex democratic and global society. I look forward to informing the work we do in educating our students to be informed citizens through my involvement with the Committee of Seventy.”

President Allen is the only president of Philadelphia’s higher education institutions currently serving on the Committee.

The Committee of Seventy was established in 1904 to protect and improve the voting process, bring people of competence and integrity into government, combat corruption, and inform and engage citizens in local government. It is the only independent, nonpartisan organization of its kind in the region and the oldest and largest in Pennsylvania.