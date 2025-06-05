La Salle professors receive $3,000 Lasallian Research Grants 

Two La Salle professors, from the Social Work and Communication Departments, have been awarded $3,000 Lasallian Research grants to support their respective projects.

Lasallian Research Grants, which are awarded by the Lasallian Region of North America (RELAN) and administered by the Christian Brothers Conference, are aimed at encouraging studies that relate to Lasallian tradition and support research related to Lasallian studies.

The grants have been given to Brendan Young, DSW, LSW, ‘12, director of La Salle’s MSW program and an assistant professor in the Department of Social Work, and Katie Dunleavy, Ph.D., graduate director and associate professor in La Salle’s Communication’s Department.

Young’s research aims to explore the connection between Lasallian values and social work values among Christian Brothers with formal social work backgrounds. The understanding gained from the research will help to ensure that social work programs at Lasallian schools will be based on those values.

“This has been a fantastic process so far, and I look forward to conducting the research and learning more,” Young said. He also noted that he is collaborating with coresearcher Janine Mariscotti, MSW, LCSW, ‘81, a professor emerita in his department.

The goal of Dunleavy’s research project is to find out if and how Lasallian teaching virtues contribute to service learning (community engaged learning) experience. Her project consists of two parts, one being interviews with Lasallian instructors whose courses or trips are considered community engaged learning and the other a survey of students in Lasalle higher education, which will be used to compare behaviors between students who have and have not experienced community engaged learning.

The Lasallian Immersion and Volunteer Experience (LIVE) at La Salle, a program that gives students the opportunity to take part in community service projects both locally and internationally, is an example of the type of program Dunleavy will be looking at.

Both professors will be utilizing the grant money to help with their data collection, with Young gathering oral histories and Dunleavy having to conduct both data collection and analysis.

“Participants need to be compensated for their time and knowledge,” Dunleavy said. “Also, qualitative research needs the additional human coders—AI can’t replace this yet!— to determine the reliability of results.”

They both also plan to use the grant funding to allow graduate students to gain experience with the research process.

“Additionally, we will utilize part of the grant to incorporate a graduate student on the project – providing the student with mentorship about the research process,” Young said.

– Naomi Thomas