La Salle ranked among top cybersecurity master’s programs by Fortune.com 

La Salle University continues to shine on the national ranking’s stage as the Master of Science in cybersecurity program was 13th overall on Fortune.com’s list of the Best Online Master’s in Cybersecurity for 2025.

While the master’s in cybersecurity has been a part of La Salle for some time, its continued success speaks to the strength of the program and the ever-growing demand for cybersecurity professionals. The program provides students with both flexibility and rigor, allowing them to complete their degree in one to two years, depending on their chosen path. This flexibility enables students to balance their graduate studies with personal or professional commitments while preparing for careers in one of the fastest-growing fields today.

As part of the program, students learn about cyber defense, risk management, and information security leadership. With expert faculty and hands-on learning, they gain the technical expertise and leadership skills needed to succeed in the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Graduates of the program are well-equipped to pursue careers in business, government, technology, and beyond.

“This recognition by Fortune reflects the strength of our Lasallian approach to cybersecurity education. Our program combines technical rigor with practical preparation, so that graduates are not only equipped to defend and manage complex systems but also to advance with confidence in an ever-changing digital landscape,” Yang Wang, Ph.D., program director of cybersecurity at La Salle, said. “Building upon the momentum, we remain committed to expanding opportunities for our students through innovative curriculum, hands-on learning, and a supportive community that empowers them to succeed at every stage of their careers.”

What truly sets La Salle apart, however, is not just the strength of its academic programs, but the culture of support and belonging that surrounds its students. Faculty members, resources, and a culture of personal growth ensure that students are supported every step of the way. The recognition from Fortune underscores La Salle’s unique approach and further highlights the University’s upward momentum.

The Fortune ranking is part of a larger pattern of recognition for La Salle University. Recently, Washington Monthly placed La Salle in the top 20% nationally and among the first 300 schools in its 2025 rankings. These honors reflect the University’s dedication to providing students with the tools they need for long-term success.

La Salle University is more than just a place to earn a degree—it’s a place to belong, grow, and achieve something extraordinary. The future of La Salle’s cybersecurity education is bright, and this recognition is only the beginning.

-Brandi Camp, ‘26