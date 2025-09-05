La Salle ranks highly in Washington Monthly college guide

The latest rankings of La Salle University in Washington Monthly’s 2025 College Guide and Rankings confirms the University’s national and regional position as a top institution and destination.

Washington Monthly, which rates schools based on what they do for the country, ranks colleges yearly in four categories: access, affordability, outcomes, and service.

Out of nearly 1,500 colleges across the country, La Salle ranked in the top 300, or the top 20% of schools overall, taking the four measures into account.

La Salle is also one of the top 10 Catholic schools in the nation for “Best Colleges for Your Tuition (and Tax) Dollars,” appearing as sixth among Catholic schools in the rankings.

Out of nearly 100 Pennsylvania schools on Washington Monthly’s rankings, La Salle came in 13th when looking at overall scores.

Looking solely at the service rank, La Salle came in the top 3.8% of all schools listed. For access, it came in the top 34% and for outcomes the top 29%.

The service measure in Washington Monthly’s rankings looks at how well a school does at promoting public service, tracking things like the number of graduates who enter AmeriCorps and the Peace corps, how many ROTC cadets are on campus, and the number of students who in enroll in service-oriented majors, like social work. The access measure looks at how well a college provides access to non-wealthy students, using metrics including how many students are attending on federal Pell Grants. Outcomes look at the academic and financial outcomes for students, including things like incomes that students make in their early careers, compared to their peers’ early-career incomes.

Washington Monthly also ranks colleges regionally for Bang for the Buck, or how well an institution can help non-wealthy students attain degrees.

The Bang for the Buck category ranks schools on three measures: access, affordability, and outcomes, using the same metrics as the full list.

Of the 369 schools included in the Northeast Bang for Buck Ranking, La Salle was in the top 20 among Catholic schools, the top 30 for Pennsylvania schools and the top 10 in the Philadelphia region.

-Naomi Thomas