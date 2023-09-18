La Salle ranks on U.S. News Best Colleges list – with ranks soaring in key categories

For the second year in a row, La Salle University placed within the top-half of national universities on the 2024 Best Colleges rankings published by U.S. News & World Report. The University saw significant jumps in its rankings for value, social mobility, and the undergraduate nursing program.

In U.S. News’ rankings, released Sept. 18, La Salle is ranked No. 201 among national institutions. With over 430 universities ranked, this places La Salle in the top-half of all institutions ranked and No. 1 among Lasallian national institutions in the U.S.

Prior to last year, La Salle was ranked among regional universities. This is its second year on the national universities list.

“Receiving this recognition from U.S. News & World Report is proof of our rigorous academic programs,” said La Salle President Dan Allen, Ph.D. “Not only being recognized within the top-half of national universities, but to see such significant leaps in key areas like value and social mobility speaks to our continued focus and forward momentum to provide a transformative education to our students.”

Here are more recognitions La Salle received from U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges rankings:

Best value

La Salle is ranked No. 136 among national universities for best value – representing an improvement of 13 spots. This ranking looks at four factors including a university’s academic quality and cost after considering total expenses and financial aid.

Social mobility

La Salle jumped 37 spots among national universities for social mobility, with a No. 45 ranking, placing the university in the top 10% nationally. The University maintained its No. 1 spot among national universities in the Philadelphia region and its No. 2 spot in Pennsylvania.

La Salle has been recognized by U.S. News for its social mobility since the 2019 debut of the ranking. The national rankings are calculated by evaluating the success of students of enroll in higher education from underserved populations.

Best Colleges for Veterans

La Salle moved up 6 spots on the U.S. News Best Colleges for Veterans list to a rank of 166.

Undergraduate nursing

La Salle’s undergraduate nursing program improved 64 spots from last year’s ranking to 183, placing the University in the top 28% of undergraduate nursing programs nationally.