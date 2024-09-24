La Salle ranks on U.S. News Best Colleges list

For the third year in a row, La Salle University placed on the national universities list of the 2025 Best Colleges rankings published by U.S. News & World Report. The University placed among the top 250 and ranked in the top 55% of the more than 430 institutions recognized.

In U.S. News’ rankings, released Sept. 24, 2024, La Salle was No. 1 among Lasallian national institutions in the U.S.

Prior to 2023, La Salle had only been ranked among regional universities.

Social mobility

La Salle placed in the top 25% nationally for social mobility. The University was No. 2 among national universities in the Philadelphia region and No. 3 in Pennsylvania.

La Salle has been recognized by U.S. News for its social mobility since the 2019 debut of the ranking. The national rankings are calculated by evaluating how well schools graduated economically disadvantaged students.