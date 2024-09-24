La Salle receives a $5,000 grant from the Enterprise Mobility Foundation to support professional development

La Salle University hosted a business, technology, communication (BITCOM) networking night for students on Sept. 12 that was sponsored by the Career Center, School of Business, and School of Arts and Sciences. The evening provided an opportunity to connect with employers and alumni in various fields representing the BITCOM clustered industries. Students had the opportunity to speak with recruiters looking for students to fill potential leadership experiences, internships, co-ops, and full-time positions.

As part of the event, La Salle was presented with a $5,000 check from the Enterprise Mobility Foundation, which will be dedicated to future professional development related events.

“We are deeply grateful to the Enterprise Mobility Foundation for their generous grant to La Salle University, which will allow us to continue offering our students valuable opportunities to enhance their career paths,” Cameron B. Wesson, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs, said.

The mission of the Enterprise Mobility Foundation is to strengthen the communities where Enterprise Mobility team members live and work by actively supporting a range of charitable causes such as the environment, health and human services, education, military and disaster relief. The Foundation has contributed more than half a billion dollars to thousands of local nonprofits in the United States and made wide-reaching commitments—from global philanthropic initiatives to community focused projects.