La Salle Recreation levels up 

The third floor of the Union at La Salle University has a new space kitted out for all gaming Explorers.

“The Gaming Center for students is a place where they can game either during the day or at night,” Rob McIntosh, ‘03, director of recreation, said. “I hope people come to play games and enjoy a space on campus that is designated for gaming and fun.”

The Gaming Center, located in room 308 on the third floor of the Union, can be used individually or reserved for special events and group activities. McIntosh already has a number of events scheduled for the space, based around games including Mario Kart, Just Dance, and Madden 2K26.

There’s plenty of equipment in there to accommodate all these events including six desktop computers, three TVs, an Xbox1, a PS4, a PS5, and a Nintendo Switch. The games available for Explorers to play aren’t limited to those with scheduled events either.

Games available for students include:

Seven desktop games, including Fortnite and Counter Strike 2.

Three Nintendo switch games, including Super Bash Bros

Three Xbox games: 2k24, Madden 24 and FIFA

Two PS4 games: 2k24 and Madden 224

Three PS5 games: 2k26, Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto

On top of the gaming equipment, the space is set up to make sure that anyone who uses it is ready to beat top scores and final bosses with LED lighting decorating the Gaming Center and special gaming chairs set up.

As well as what’s already going on in the Gaming Center, McIntosh has plans for the future.

“I would like it if the space was eventually used to set up a Gaming or E-Sports club at La Salle,” he said. “It would be a way for Explorers to meet people with the same interests and might even bring more students to the school.”

–Naomi Thomas