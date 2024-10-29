La Salle School of Nursing and Health Sciences boasts impressive NCLEX pass rates and 10-year accreditation news

The La Salle University School of Nursing and Health Sciences announced that graduates in the Nursing (BSN) program achieved a 94.2% first-time pass rate on the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing’s National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for the most-recent testing cycle from Oct. 1, 2023–Sept. 30, 2024. Additionally, the School shared that the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) has granted the master’s program, which includes the Adult-Gerontology Primary Care Nurse Practitioner, Family Nurse Practitioner, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, and Clinical Nurse Leader programs, accreditation for 10 years.

Interim Dean Meredith Kneavel, Ph.D.

“I am so proud of the incredible work being done by so many in La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences to achieve these outcomes,” Interim Dean Meredith Kneavel, Ph.D., said. “The first-time pass rate achieved by our nursing students on the NCLEX-RN and the 10-year extension of accreditation for the master’s program speaks to the hard work and diligence by our students, faculty, and staff.”

NCLEX is a nationwide examination for the licensing of nurses in the United States since 1994. After graduation from a school of nursing, individuals take the NCLEX exam to receive a nursing license.

On this year’s NCLEX exam, first-time pass rates for La Salle undergraduate students exceeded the 90.7% average posted by their Pennsylvania peers as well as the 93% national average. This is the sixth time in the last seven years that students have averaged higher than 94%.

Interim Associate Dean & Chief Nurse Administrator Mindy L. Tait, Ph.D., MBA, CRNP, FNP-BC

“The NCLEX examination implemented the Next-Gen NCLEX examination in April of 2023 and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) released updated Essentials,” Interim Associate Dean & Chief Nurse Administrator Mindy L. Tait, Ph.D., MBA, CRNP, FNP-BC, said. “Our undergraduate faculty were instrumental over the last 18-24 months in revising their course examinations to maintain and elevate the rigor to support success on the NCLEX examination as well as revising our curriculum, mission/vision/philosophy, the student, and end of program student learning outcomes.”

Preparation for the NCLEX begins with faculty who ensure content mastery and have designed curricula that leads to successful student outcomes. After graduation, students continue to prepare with a tutor and retention coordinator who offers NCLEX support sessions that focus on cognitive behavioral techniques, content reviews, and test-taking strategies. It’s no wonder that the preparation and outcomes have led to a 100% job placement rate following graduation.

Accreditation

In addition to the NCLEX news, the School also announced a 10-year continuation of the master’s program accreditation. CCNE accreditation is an indication of program of quality and is effective March 6, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2034. The undergraduate program is already accredited through 2027.

“Without the leadership of former Dean Kathleen Czekanski, Ph.D., R.N., and the support of the graduate faculty, this would not have been possible,” Tait said. “On behalf of the nursing programs, I would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Czekanski, as well as to the graduate faculty for their dedication to the University and the nursing programs. The extension of the MSN accreditation is a testament of the excellence of our nursing programming.”